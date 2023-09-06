IWSG: How has it helped?

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
SEPTEMBER 6 QUESTION - The IWSG celebrates 12 years today! When did you discover the IWSG, how do you connect, and how has it helped you?
MY ANSWER - I came across the IWSG in 2014. I was immediately drawn to the idea of a support community for writers. We don't all have friends and family that can both support and understand what and why we write so this group was needed and appreciated by so many. I don't think I have missed a monthly posting since I joined nine years ago. While I don't always interact at the level and frequency I would wish, it's been nice knowing the group was there and reaching out to each other every month like clockwork - something and someone to count on. This group has offered support, education, encouragement, and inspiration. I wish they still held the annual anthology contest/call, but I appreciate how many members are still there supporting each other in their individual pursuits. If you've never joined, please consider doing so.
How about you? Are you a member of the IWSG? If so, when did you discover the IWSG, how do you connect, and how has it helped you?
Hi! I joined the IWSG in 2019. Just like you, I don't think I've ever missed posting. Though, of course, it would great to be able to visit more members. Happy IWSG Day!
-Sonia
