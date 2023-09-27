"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

2023 Banned Books Week

October 1 is the beginning of "BANNED BOOKS WEEK 2023". Below is a couple of lists of the most frequently challenged books.

A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.

The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. However, this year (2022) they increased their list to the 13 most challenged. See that list here.

Levar Burton is the Honorary Chair of this year's "BANNED BOOKS WEEK". You can learn more about him and this activities this week at: Banned Books Week | October 1 – 7, 2023

You can also view previous lists by year as well at OIF. The list of the most banned books for 2023 will be available in April of 2024. However, if you're curious about the most frequently banned books of all time in America:

TEN OF THE MOST FREQUENTLY CHALLENGED BOOKS IN AMERICAN HISTORY:

Some books have been repeatedly banned or challenged throughout history. This is a list of books that appear the most often on THE UNITED STATES banned books lists.











  • The Color Purple by Alice Walker
    Call Number: PS3573.A425 C6 1982
    ISBN: 0156028352
    Publication Date: 2003-05-28





















If you would like more information about banned and challenged books, contact the Office for Intellectual Freedom at (800) 545-2433, ext. 4220, or oif@ala.org. Another god source of information on banned books is the "Libraries and Center for Academic Technology" site by Butler University: https://libguides.butler.edu/c.php?g=34189&p=217684
