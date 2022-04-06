IWSG: Working With Audiobooks

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
APRIL QUESTION - Have any of your books been made into audio books? If so, what is the main challenge in producing an audiobook?
MY ANSWER - I have not published any full-length books. I tend to write short stories and articles. I am not aware of any of the anthologies I am published in being made into an audiobook either. The market for audiobooks began expanding a couple of years ago, and I feel like it is still a fairly lucrative market. I just have not had any personal experience with it.
Don't give up the idea. My books are all on audio and they sell rather well. At least by my standards!
Hi Sylvia!
I also focus on short stories and non-fiction articles. However, I'm interested to read what other writers have to say about audiobooks, especially the ones who have released numerous audiobooks.
Happy IWSG Day!
It would be interesting if an anthology of short stories was made into an audio book. I don't have any experience with adio books either.
