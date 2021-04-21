"National Talk Like Shakespeare Day" is fast approaching. It's observed on April 23, in honor of the author's birthday. To learn more about this celebration, check out the official site at: http://www.talklikeshakespeare.org/
Folger Shakespeare Library also hosts a variety of events, activities, contests, and programs for both kids and adults.
I've previously shared my own interest in Shakespeare in an article with Southern Writer's Magazine. You can check that out here: For the Love of Shakespeare.
For other great reads, Shakespeare fans should check out:
25 Romances for Shakespeare Fans
English, Irish, and Scottish Poetry
All the World's a Stage: Great Drama
Are you a Shakespeare fan? Will you be celebrating? What is your favorite Shakespearean creation?
