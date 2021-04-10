2021 National Library Week

It's the end of the annual National Library Week (April 4- 10, 2021) in America. This is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation's libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all.
The theme for National Library Week 2020, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content, and educational programs. This year during National Library Week, we celebrated by showing our appreciation for the many innovative ways libraries, librarians and library workers are continuing to serve their communities during a time of crisis.
Actress, author, and activist Natalie Portman lent her star power to shine a spotlight on our nation’s libraries as the honorary chair of National Library Week 2021. She helped highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in serving their communities, especially during challenging times.
Portman is an Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer, and activist whose credits include “Black Swan,” “Jackie,” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.” A lifelong fan of books, she shares the books she’s reading on her Instagram feed, as part of Natalie Portman's Book Club, using the hashtag #whatnatreads. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, she is a graduate of Harvard University, and now lives with her family in Los Angeles. Natalie Portman’s “Fables” is her debut picture book.
- First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries - school, public, academic and special - participate.
Most writers and readers adore their local libraries, and it's often an included vacation locale. However, many don't realize the full range of services a good library offers. For great examples, check out this article at The Write Life.
Do you celebrate this year? What is your favorite aspect of libraries?
