The Week of Love

It's Valentine's week, and while I love flowers and chocolate my family and friends know my favorite gift is a good book.
Not sure what to get the writer in your life? Check out this list of suggested Valentines day gifts for writers or check out these Six Ways to Participate in Romance Week at Goodreads.
This year's Goodreads challenge can be found here: https://www.goodreads.com/blog/show/1161-romance-week-2018
Want to share the theme of love with children? Check out these 10 Best Children's Books About Love.
So many of us love reading and writing. We have favorites that we return to again and again. How about you?
What is your favorite genre? Favorite author? Favorite book from childhood? Are you doing something special this week?
Happy Valentine's!
