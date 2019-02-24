Summer Suspense

Now, I have something else to look forward to: SUMMER OF SUSPENSE.
16 Tales by 16 of Your Favorite Authors
Enjoy the best of Christian suspense in this sixteen book anthology by some of Christian Fiction's most popular mystery and suspense authors. Stories of suspense by Mary Alford, Christy Barritt, Patricia Bradley, Vannetta Chapman, Mary Ellis, Debby Giusti, Ruth Hartzler, Shaen Layle, Ruth Logan Hearne, Loree Lough, Amy Lillard, Elizabeth Ludwig, Nancy Mehl, Serena Miller, Samantha Price, and Alana Terry. All for just .99 cents!
Summer of Suspense is now available for preorder at Apple and Barnes & Noble. This anthology collection will release on August 6th. After the release week, the book price will be $9.99, so don’t miss out on this amazing read for just .99.
Are you looking forward to Summer? What about any of these books or authors?
