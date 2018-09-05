"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

IWSG: Publishing Path

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say. 

Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.

SEPTEMBER QUESTION: What publishing path are you considering/did you take, and why?

MY ANSWER: I've used a combination of paths. I think most authors do now. I've enjoyed different approaches at different times, and I think this is necessary depending on the goal for each individual project. If you're confused about the options, and want to know more about how to choose the right direction for your own work, check out this helpful post by Jane Friedman: The Key Book Publishing Paths for 2018

What path(s) have you chosen? Best of luck on your own projects!
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , ,

3 comments:

T. Powell Coltrin said...

I always vow to get busy with publishing each new year, sending out to traditional or self pub, but then I back slowly away. I need therapy. :)

Teresa

September 5, 2018 at 4:30 AM
Crystal Collier said...

LOL! I'm with T. Powell. Actually, this is a familiar process for me. We're home schoolers. It took me about ten years to admit that fact, and that only after a decade of work and results. We're constantly choosing our path, eh? Here's to claiming either title and loving the journey!

September 5, 2018 at 7:19 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

That's cool Jane outlined the paths currently available. Combinations are good as hybrid authors do very well.

September 5, 2018 at 7:21 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)