Banned Books Week

A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.
The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. According to their data, the ten most challenged books of 2017 were:
1) Thirteen Reasons Why - Challenged and banned in multiple school districts because it discusses suicide.
2) The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian - Challenged because of profanity and situations that were deemed sexually explicit.
3) Drama - Challenged and banned in school libraries because it includes LGBT characters and was considered "confusing."
4) The Kite Runner - Challenged and banned because it includes sexual violence and was thought to "lead to terrorism" and "promote Islam."
5) George - Written for elementary-aged children, this book was challenged and banned because it includes a transgender child.
6) Sex is a Funny Word - This informational children's book was challenged because it addresses sex education and is believed to lead children to "want to have sex or ask questions about sex."
7) To Kill a Mockingbird - Challenged and banned because of violence and the use of the N-word.
8) The Hate U Give - Challenged and banned because it was considered "pervasively vulgar" and because of drug use, profanity and offensive language.
9) And Tango Makes Three - This children's book was challenged because it features a same-sex relationship.
10) I Am Jazz - This autobiographical picture book was challenged because it addresses gender identity.
TEN OF THE MOST FREQUENTLY CHALLENGED BOOKS IN HISTORY:
Some books have been repeatedly banned or challenged throughout history. This is a list of books that appear the most often on banned books lists.
- 1984 byCall Number: PR6029.R8 N49 1984Publication Date: 1984Reason: pro-communism ideas, sexuality
- The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn byCall Number: PS1305 .A1 1996ISBN: 0585363447Publication Date: 1999-01-01Reason: racism
- The Catcher in the Rye byCall Number: PS3537.A426 C3 1979ISBN: 0316769533Publication Date: 1951-07-16Reasons: offensive language, unsuited for certain age groups
- The Color Purple byCall Number: PS3573.A425 C6 1982ISBN: 0156028352Publication Date: 2003-05-28Reasons: offensive language, sexually explicit, unsuited for certain age groups
- The Great Gatsby byCall Number: PS3511.I9 G7 2000ISBN: 9780684830421Publication Date: 1996-06-01Reasons: reference to drugs, sexuality, and profanity
- I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings byCall Number: PS3551.N464 Z466 1997ISBN: 9780394429861Publication Date: 1970-01-12Reason: sexually explicit
- Lord of the Flies byCall Number: PR6013.O35 L63 2003ISBN: 9780399529207Publication Date: 2003-10-28Reason: profanity, sexuality, racial slurs, and excessive violence
- Of Mice and Men byCall Number: PS3537.T3234 O2 2002ISBN: 9780142000670Publication Date: 2002-01-08Reasons: offensive language, racism, violence
- One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest byCall Number: PS3561.E667 O5 2002ISBN: 9780670030583Publication Date: 2002-01-28Reasons: profanity, unsavory theme, sexuality, and racism
- To Kill a Mockingbird byCall Number: Adult PS3562.E353 T6 1982ISBN: 9780061743528Publication Date: 2010-05-11Reasons: offensive language; racism
No comments:
Post a Comment