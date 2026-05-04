IWSG: Inspiring Feedback and Affirmations

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
MAY 6 QUESTION - What was the most inspiring feedback you received from readers, including agents, editors, and beta readers?
MY ANSWER - It always makes me feel humbled and melts my heart a little when a reader tells me my writing reminds them of another favorite author. Luckily, for me, it's been in reference to someone I myself respect and enjoy. It's very uplifting to have a reader connect with your story and put you in a class with other favorites.
SAMPLE ANSWERS - Below are a few examples of comments left for writers followed by self- affirmations in case you have never received positive feedback. Don't give up!
1. Heartfelt & Encouraging
"Your words have a way of reaching beyond the page and into the heart. The way you weave emotion and meaning together is truly a gift—keep sharing your voice with the world, because it matters."
2. Motivational & Vision-Focused
"Every sentence you write builds a bridge between imagination and reality. Your storytelling has the power to inspire, comfort, and spark change—never underestimate the impact of your craft."
3. Gentle & Reassuring
"Even on days when the words feel heavy, remember that your voice is unique and irreplaceable. The world needs your stories, your perspective, and your courage to keep writing."
✨ Writer’s Affirmation ✨
*"My words carry truth, beauty, and meaning.
Every page I write is a step toward touching hearts and minds.
I am a storyteller, and my voice matters."*
🌿 Calming
*"I write with ease and flow.
Each word finds its place naturally,
and my stories grow like gentle rivers toward the sea."*
🔥 Empowering
*"My voice is bold, my vision is clear.
Every word I write shapes worlds,
and I have the power to inspire change."*
🌙 Poetic
*"In the quiet between heartbeats,
my stories bloom like midnight flowers—
rare, luminous, and unforgettable."*
How about you? What was the most inspiring feedback you received from readers, including agents, editors, and beta readers?
1 comment:
And all it takes is one good affirming comment from a reader to get us through another week.
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