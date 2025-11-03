IWSG: Imagine Life as a Writer

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
NOVEMBER QUESTION - When you began writing, what did you imagine your life as a writer would be like? Were you right, or has this experience presented you with some surprises along the way?
MY ANSWER: When I was really young, I was a huge SUPERMAN fan and I thought I would be the next Lois Lane (without being fooled by men wearing glasses :-) As I got older, I discovered AL THE PRESIDENT"S MEN and thought I would be the next Woodward or Bernstein. Clearly, I had a nostalgic view of myself as the next great journalist. However, as I entered life in first my high school newspaper and then college newspaper, I quickly realized how little glamour (and even less pay) there was - even though I became editor of both. By the time I graduated college and was offered a position with the city newspaper, I realized my passion lies just as much with the teaching of journalism as the actual practice of working in the field. By that time, I had also published a few pieces of poetry and began working as a freelance writer for magazines too. I also started submitting and publishing fiction as well. Today, I continue my passion for teaching and still enjoy writing my own pieces.
