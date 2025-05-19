"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

10 More Submission Opportunities

 1.) Chicken Soup for the Soul has a call out for six different anthologies right now. To learn more, check out: https://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics

2.) BLACK ORCHID NOVELLA AWARD
https://www.nerowolfe.org/htm/literary_awards/black_orchid_award/Black_Orchid_award_proc.htm#qualifications - Deadline May 31, 2025. Each entry must be an original unpublished work of fiction that conforms to the literary tradition of the Nero Wolfe series. The mystery should be “traditional” in flavor. The crime must be solved using the deductive abilities of the sleuth. No coincidences. The killer must be known to the victim. No random psycho shootings. The characters (male or female) must have an engaging relationship. There needs to be some wit. The timing could be retro or current. There should be no explicit sex or violence. Entries must be 15,000 to 20,000 words in length, and submitted by the deadline. The prize is $1,000 and publication in Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine.

 3.) INDIE AUTHOR PROJECT ANNUAL CONTEST - https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/iap/ - Deadline May 31, 2025. For authors, this contest is a powerful way to elevate your careers and writing goals, powered by the library community. The winners of this contest will receive: $2,500 to the 1st place winner and $500 each to two runner-ups in each genre; honors at the 2026 Indie Author Day Reception at ALA Annual; opportunities to promote your book(s) at public libraries; inclusion in a full-page print spread in Library Journal; and opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format required for eligibility). Must be indie published in Mystery/Thrillers, Romance, SciFi, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, General/Contemporary, Fiction, Memoir, or Young Adult. Author must live in the U.S. or Canada.

4.) RINKS AND ROMANCE WRITING CONTEST - https://www.inkitt.com/contests/rinks-and-romance-2025 - NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline June 30, 2025. Win a Galatea Publishing Contract and $300, a free year of Galatea Unlimited, an Inkitt VIP Badge, and a feature on our Instagram! Second place $150, third place $50. Both come with other perks. Share your most heartwarming or thrilling hockey romance and keep readers hooked. We encourage writers to submit original stories that blend the intensity of hockey with the depth of romance. Whether it’s a tale of forbidden love, second chances, or rivals-to-lovers, your story should bring the rink to life and captivate readers. Entering the contest is free; all you need to do is publish your book on Inkitt and submit it on the contest page or from the contest tab in your work settings.

5.) STORYHOUSE GENERAL NONFICTION STORIES -https://www.storyhouse.org/contest2025.html - NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline June 30, 2025. Any appropriate nonfiction topic is eligible.  Stories must be true, not semi-fictional accounts.  So-called "creative nonfiction" will not be considered. Stories from any country are fine, although they must be written in English. Language in the stories should be free of words or scenes not suitable for children, since many children read the stories and some actually post their stories. One prize of $200 for the winner, $100 for the runner-up, and certificates of achievement for all finalists.

