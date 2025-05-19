10 More Submission Opportunities

1.) Chicken Soup for the Soul has a call out for six different anthologies right now. To learn more, check out: https://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics
2.) BLACK ORCHID NOVELLA AWARD
https://www.nerowolfe.org/htm/literary_awards/black_orchid_award/Black_Orchid_award_proc.htm#qualifications - Deadline May 31, 2025. Each entry must be an original unpublished
work of fiction that conforms to the literary tradition of the Nero Wolfe
series. The mystery should be “traditional” in flavor. The crime must be solved
using the deductive abilities of the sleuth. No coincidences. The killer must
be known to the victim. No random psycho shootings. The characters (male or
female) must have an engaging relationship. There needs to be some wit. The
timing could be retro or current. There should be no explicit sex or violence. Entries
must be 15,000 to 20,000 words in length, and submitted by the deadline. The
prize is $1,000 and publication in Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine.
3.) INDIE AUTHOR PROJECT ANNUAL
CONTEST - https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/iap/ - Deadline May 31, 2025. For authors, this contest is a powerful way
to elevate your careers and writing goals, powered by the library community.
The winners of this contest will receive: $2,500 to the 1st place winner and
$500 each to two runner-ups in each genre; honors at the 2026 Indie Author Day
Reception at ALA Annual; opportunities to promote your book(s) at public
libraries; inclusion in a full-page print spread in Library Journal; and
opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format
required for eligibility). Must be indie published in Mystery/Thrillers,
Romance, SciFi, Fantasy, Historical Fiction, General/Contemporary, Fiction,
Memoir, or Young Adult. Author must live in the U.S. or Canada.
4.) RINKS AND ROMANCE WRITING
CONTEST - https://www.inkitt.com/contests/rinks-and-romance-2025 - NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline June 30, 2025. Win a Galatea Publishing
Contract and $300, a free year of Galatea Unlimited, an Inkitt VIP Badge, and a
feature on our Instagram! Second place $150, third place $50. Both come with
other perks. Share your most heartwarming or thrilling hockey romance and keep
readers hooked. We encourage writers to submit original stories that blend the
intensity of hockey with the depth of romance. Whether it’s a tale of forbidden
love, second chances, or rivals-to-lovers, your story should bring the rink to
life and captivate readers. Entering the contest is free; all you need to do is
publish your book on Inkitt and submit it on the contest page or from the
contest tab in your work settings.
5.) STORYHOUSE GENERAL
NONFICTION STORIES -https://www.storyhouse.org/contest2025.html - NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline June 30, 2025. Any appropriate nonfiction
topic is eligible. Stories must be true, not semi-fictional accounts.
So-called "creative nonfiction" will not be considered. Stories
from any country are fine, although they must be written in English. Language
in the stories should be free of words or scenes not suitable for children,
since many children read the stories and some actually post their stories. One
prize of $200 for the winner, $100 for the runner-up, and certificates of achievement
for all finalists.
