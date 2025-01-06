IWSG: Someone to Admire

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
JANUARY QUESTION - Describe someone you admired when you were a child. Did your opinion of that person change when you grew up?
MY ANSWER - There were many at different times. First, and foremost, would be my mother. The woman is a pillar of strength, patience, and optimism. However, if I focus on authors specifically (since I have always loved to read and write) then in the 80s it would have been Beverly Cleary for her Ramona series and Carolyn Keene for her Nancy Drew series. (I didn't know then that Keene was a pseudonym for a group of authors). As I entered high school, my taste in reading switched to the horror series by Christopher Pike and the Fear Street series of R.L. Stine as well as the Sweet Dreams romance series by a variety of authors. As I entered college, my tastes in author and genres expanded to so many more. I fell in love with new authors and discovered some older ones I had never been exposed to. If I had to sum up what I admired about all of these people aside from just enjoying their work, I would have to point out their persistence. I admire anyone who can keep the woes of the world from interfering with their pursuit of their passions and dreams. For the ones I have actually met that I still admire, or admire even more now, I would add that they are patient and gracious with their time.
How about you? Describe someone you admired when you were a child. Did your opinion of that person change when you grew up?
