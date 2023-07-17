"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Apollo 11 Anniversary, Lunar Library, Companies, and You on the Moon

This week marks the Apollo 11 Anniversary. Apollo 11 (July 16–24, 1969) was the American spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon. Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, at 20:17 UTC, and Armstrong became the first person to step onto the Moon's surface six hours and 39 minutes later, on July 21 at 02:56 UTC.

The last few years, I have celebrated this week with friends and family in the industry. NASA, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX have all become synonymous with the celebration of space travel. However, few people realize how they might participate or become a part of space history.

How about you? Are you interested in participating in an interview? Are you inspired by the human grasp for space? What has surprised you most about reaching for the stars? What are you most looking forward to in the future? Have you read any good SPACE travel books?

