4 Submission Opportunities

Four Submission Calls with Fast Approaching Deadlines:
LIMNISA CONTEST
https://www.limnisa.com/shortstorycompetition2023
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline July 2, 2023. Win a writing holidau. Send in your short story and win a week-long writing holiday by the sea in Greece. Theme: A room of one's own. Send your short story of 1500 words maximum. First prize is one week Writers’ Retreat in 2023 or 2024 at seaside location near Agios Georgios, Methana, Greece. Full board, seven nights accommodation in single room, optional yoga sessions, literary evening, use of all Limnisa facilities: beach, bikes, international library etc. Subsequent prizes are discounts on the retreat. Your entry is FREE but please provide a link to show you follow us on Facebook / Instagram and to show you have shared news of Limnisa and the competition. For a fee of £50 we offer a professional evaluation of your story.
KILLER NASHVILLE
SCHOLARSHIPS
https://www.killernashville.com/killer-nashville-scholarships
Killer Nashville offers several scholarships each year. Scholarship amounts vary depending upon need and the scholarship is awarded up to the full out-of-pocket costs to attend Killer Nashville conference. Funds will be awarded to authors who demonstrate need in an essay format. Applicants should submit their entries no later than July 14, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be asked to give a presentation at the Killer Nashville Awards Dinner.
MASON JAR PRESS PRIZE IN
POETRY
https://masonjarpress.com/1729-prize-in-poetry
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline July 31, 2023. Send us your book-length works of poetry. We tend to prefer work that pushes the bounds of literary norms. Submission cap: 500. The winner will receive a $1,000 award, contributor copies, and quarterly profit-sharing. The contract will stipulate all further details.
https://www.granumfoundation.org/granum-prize
NO ENTRY FEE. Deadline August 1, 2023. The
Granum Foundation Prize will be awarded annually to help U.S.-based writers
complete substantive literary works—such as poetry books, essay or short story
collections, novels, and memoirs—or to help launch these works. Additionally,
the Granum Foundation Translation Prize will be awarded to support the
completion of a work translated into English by a U.S.-based writer.
Competitive applicants will be able to present a compelling project with a
reasonable timeline for completion. They also should be able to demonstrate a
record of commitment to the literary arts. One winner will be awarded $5,000.
Up to three finalists will be awarded $500 or more. One translation winner will
receive $1,500 or more. Only U.S. residents 18+ are eligible for funding, and prizes
must be spent in the U.S. Funds cannot be used specifically for travel or for
study at an educational institution. At this time, we are not accepting
screenplays, stage plays, or children’s picture books.
