Submission and Reading Opportunities for Veterans, Graduates, and More

It's May, that time of year for high school and college graduations, as well as honoring our Veterans. It's also an opportunity to enjoy some extra time reading, or prepare a submission for a few anthology calls:1) Southeast Missouri State University Press and the Warriors Arts Alliance have joined together once again to create the 12th volume in a series of anthologies about military experiences. The deadline for this issue is May 19, 2023. They accept fiction, nonfiction, poetry, photography, essays, and interviews. I was fortunate enough to be included in the second volume with my interview of award-winning author Tim O'Brien (The Things They Carried). For more information on supporting these great Americans or to learn more about the Proud to Be series: http://www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors/
2) Interested in a graduation flash fiction? Read mine here, or try writing your own. You can also see my list of 5 Books for Graduates.
3) Chicken Soup for the Soul has a call out for six different anthologies right now. To learn more, check out: https://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics
4) Challenge: Compose a letter of thanks to a soldier you do not know or donate books to the troops. For more ideas on how you can help: http://www.give2thetroops.org/
Have you ever written for veterans or graduates? Does this seem like something you might want to try?
I'm glad they continue to do that military anthology.
