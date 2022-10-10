Welcome to #WEPFF - Write...Edit...Publish October Challenge - Deja Vu or Voodoo

Welcome writers! Are you ready for a spooky challenge? For more specifics than I have listed here, or to visit the source: https://writeeditpublishnow.blogspot.com/2018/10/welcome-to-wepff-writeeditpublish.html
OCTOBER is the month for screams and chills, ghosts and ghoulies, mystery and fear, and this month’s prompt is DÉJÀ VU OR VOODOO!.
Most WEP-ers go with horror for October but what if it isn’t your bag? No problem. Just interpret these prompts without a smidgen of anything extra-sensory. Amaze us with a romance or adventure flash without a drop of gore!
Lots of things can happen on Halloween or in October that doesn’t resemble horror…
A nightmare comes to life. A not-so-pleasant experience repeated after years. A vague memory that ends up being something more ominous. A house of horrors revisited with fearsome results. If you don’t scare us, impress us….
The Halloween challenge has proven to be a favorite, so get those stories churning.
If you need some inspiration give these stories a read: 10 Creepy Stories to Tell After Dark then make up your own “urban legend!”
Our August challenge was the first month that we welcomed the writers from the IWSG (Insecure Writers Support Group) and it was impressive. In case you missed the announcement, The WEP team have a GUEST POST on the IWSG website on August 6 that explains everything. Here is the link:
I hope we’ve tweaked your curiosity and ambition. We’d love to read your story so please, Sign up now.
Please remember to add WEP to your post title, so it's easily spotted.
We like to have all participants on the blogroll, please have a quick scan and tell us if your blog is missing and email Renee if it's not there! yolandarenee@hotmail.com
FLASH FICTION, POETRY, NON-FICTION, ARTWORK, PHOTO ESSAYS
- 1. SUBMIT your name to the list below NOW
2. CREATE your entry for the October challenge – Déjà vu or Voodoo. Go HERE for further ideas
3. EDIT your entry, making sure 'WEP' is in the TITLE
4. PUBLISH your entry onto your BLOG or FACEBOOK page on the date shown - state feedback preferences
5. Leave a COMMENT on the WEP website. We add your DirectLink
6. READ other entries, giving feedback as requested
7 SHARE THE CHALLENGE on social media.
ALL GENRES WELCOME except erotica - 1,000 words maximum
FURTHER ENQUIRIES VISIT www.writeeditpublishnow.blogspot.com and leave a comment or: email: yolandarenee@hotmail.com
