"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

IWSG:

MAY QUESTION - It's the best of times; it's the worst of times. What are your writer highs (the good times)? And what are your writer lows (the crappy times)?

MY ANSWER - My writing highs are when I feel like I'm in a groove, or the muse is sitting with me, or I'm publishing a piece I am particularly proud of completing. My lows are when life interferes too much, and I lose any passion or time for the craft for a while. Another low is when a particular publisher keeps rejecting me, but publishes work I feel is sub par for their usual standards. It's hard not to be a little bitter about the last one - at least for a little while.

How about you? What are your writer highs (the good times)? And what are your writer lows (the crappy times)?

Natalie Aguirre said...

I haven't really submitted so have not gone through the lows yet of being rejected. But I can totally relate to your other highs and lows.

May 4, 2022 at 4:23 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

I know what it's like to lose the passion and it sucks.

May 4, 2022 at 5:02 AM
Melissa said...

I read books from large pubs that are worse than many indie books. It's sad, especially when you think of all the MSs they probably rejected.

May 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM

