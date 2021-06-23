Christian Power of Love

Happy Summer All!
As many of you are searching for those great beach reads, I wanted to share some great Christian fiction series. The newest release just came this past week (June 15th).
Temptation, Abuse, Grief and Doubt are plagues common to women all over the world. In John, 16 Jesus said…. In the world you will have tribulation but be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world.
In this Women's Fiction collection comprised of three full-length novels and one novella, Pamela S Thibodeaux shares stories that exemplify the power of God's love to overcome whatever situations life throws at you.
Includes: The Visionary, Circles of Fate, My Heart Weeps and Keri's Christmas Wish.
Purchase Link: https://books2read.com/LovesOvercomingPower
Tempered Truth book 5 in the Edgy, Inspirational Tempered Series
Fate declared them neighbors. Scandal insisted they were brothers. The fact that they looked enough alike to be twins only added fuel to the rumors flying about their parentage.
For fifty-plus years Craig Harris and Scott Hensley have enjoyed a bond nothing can sever.
Not the insinuations that they share the same father.
Not the years of strife and grief and heartache.
Not even death.
Will the truth set them free or will it destroy the friendship that has lasted a lifetime?
Purchase Link: https://books2read.com/Tempered-Truth
New to the series? Check out book 1, Tempered Hearts! https://books2read.com/TemperedHearts
Author bio: Award-winning author, Pamela S. Thibodeaux is the Co-Founder and a lifetime member of Bayou Writers Group in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Multi-published in romantic fiction as well as creative non-fiction, her writing has been tagged as, “Inspirational with an Edge!” ™ and reviewed as “steamier and grittier than the typical Christian novel without decreasing the message.” Sign up to receive Pam’s newsletter and get a FREE short story!
How about you? Would you like to recommend and great reads for this summer?
