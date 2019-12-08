If you're still looking for a good read for Christmas, Dead in the Dinghy, the fourth book in the Ellen Jacobson "Mollie McGhie Sailing Mystery" series, will be released on Friday, December 13th.
What would you do if your husband became obsessed with turning your cat into an internet sensation?
Mollie McGhie is excited about the Coconut Cove regatta. She’s looking forward to sailing to Destiny Key, enjoying the Fourth of July festivities, and dressing her cat, Mrs. Moto, up in adorable costumes for her hubby’s crazy new YouTube channel. Instead, they lose the race, get caught in a dangerous storm, and find a dead body in their dinghy.
The local chief of police claims that it was an accidental death, but Mollie is convinced that a murder took place. During her investigation, Mollie gets drawn into the local art community, worries that her cat is going to turn into a diva, learns more about the mysterious Destiny Key, and even does a waitressing gig in exchange for bacon.
Can Mollie prove that someone was murdered in her dinghy or will this heinous crime be covered up?
Dead in the Dinghy is the fourth book in the light, humorous, and original Mollie McGhie cozy sailing mystery series. If you like kooky characters, adorable cats, and plenty of chocolate, you’ll love this cozy mystery. Grab Dead in the Dinghy today and laugh out loud from the first page to the last.
Spoiler Alert: You’ll want to binge watch cute cat videos after reading this book!
The Mollie McGhie Cozy Sailing Mysteries
Robbery at the Roller Derby - Book #0 (Prequel Novella)
Murder at the Marina - Book #1
Bodies in the Boatyard - Book #2
Poisoned by the Pier - Book #3
Dead in the Dinghy - Book #4
To learn more about about this author, or her books: https://ellenjacobsonauthor.com/
What great reads do you recommend for the holidays?
2 comments:
I wonder if Mrs. Moto is based on Simon the cat?
Thanks so much for sharing! Much appreciated :)
Post a Comment