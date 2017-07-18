I'm Alive!

Thank you to everyone who has been commenting or emailing me. I'm doing well, and enjoying some much needed vacation time with family.
I have to be honest though: I haven't been writing much in the last few weeks. I'm reading some good books which I'll share with you later, but for now I'm just enjoying time and experiences (you can see more photos on my facebook and instagram pages). I hope you are all able to do the same. I'll post again when I land back in reality. Happy Summer!
Are you enjoying any great summer reads, or new experiences that might influence your writing?
Hey Sylvia! Sometimes you have to get out and live a little.
