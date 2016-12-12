"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney
Monday, December 12, 2016
The Watchers
Flood and Fire (Book #3 of The Watchers Series) by Deirdra Eden
Release Day Special: Buy 1 book get 3 FREE (Details below)
About the Book
Auriella joins the ranks of the Immortals, but Azrael has vanished in the depths of war.She is forced to choose between love or loyalty when the druids charge her with finding Alamar, an unruly Watcher who can control the seas. Though witty and charming, Alamar and his blood thirsty friends can’t be trusted.Now, it’s a race against time to find Azrael before he is killed, and Alamar before he is recruited by the Shadow Legion.
The Watchers Series has been described as Braveheart meets Supernatural. The mythology for the series is based on many theological texts from dozens of sects with correlating themes. Ancient writings include the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Traditional Apocrypha, the Pearl of Great Price and the Kabbalah. The Watchers are supernatural beings in human form whose duty it is to protect and guard mankind from the armies of darkness. Unfortunately, as the Book of Enoch mentions, some of these Watchers go bad.
Deirdra Eden's, The Watcher's Series, is written in a traditional fairytale style with a young girl's discovery of incredible, but dangerous powers within herself, a cast of humorous side-kicks, a quest for greater self-discovery and purpose, and villains of epic proportions.
About The Author
Deirdra Eden has spent the last decade captivating audiences of all ages with her Amazon Bestselling novels and fairy tales. Her specialty is paranormal theology that delves into documented historical phenomenon and natural disasters of biblical proportions that entices indulgence of a fine line between fact and fantasy.
Deirdra enjoys jousting in arenas, sword fighting and archery, planning invasions, horseback riding through open meadows, swimming in the ocean, hiking up mountains, camping in cool shady woods, climbing trees barefoot, and going on adventures with her family.
2 comments:
Congratulations to Deirdra. Sounds like a great series.
We are serving in custom paper writing services, you can get our opportunity to choose the term paper writing service. Here are also options for the custom essay writing services and cheap custom essay writing services.
Post a Comment